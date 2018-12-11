Italian Tenors belt out some pop-opera

DIRECT from Italy, the Italian Tenors are three of Europe's most successful operatic tenors who have become a worldwide pop-opera phenomenon.

Mirko Provini, Sabino Gaita and

Evans Tonon toured Australia in 2016 on their inaugural tour which saw the group play to sell out performances Australia wide.

The Italian Tenors signed to Universal Records, combine their classical roots with Neapolitan songs and their own blend of Italian pop which is not only evident on their self titled album but is sung with the flair and virtuosity that is uniquely the Italian Tenors.

Their encore Australian tour promises all the Italian charm and vocal power of their recently sold out European tour.

Together with their live band, the evening promises to be an incredible musical montage of vocal passion and entertainment excellence.

Where: Sawtell RSL.

When: Friday, December 14 from 7.30pm.

Tickets are $50, visit sawtellrsl.com.au