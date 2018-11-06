Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Christian Daghio has tragically died after a boxing title fight in Bangkok.
Christian Daghio has tragically died after a boxing title fight in Bangkok.
Boxing

Boxer tragically dies after sickening KO

by Gary Stonehouse
6th Nov 2018 7:30 AM

AN Italian boxer has tragically died after a title fight in Bangkok.

Christian Daghio, 49, a former champion in Muay Thai and boxing, died in hospital after he was put in a coma due to injuries suffered during the WBC Asia title match against Don Parueang on October 26.

He leaves behind his wife and five-year-old daughter.

Footage shows Daghio being knocked out in the 12th round after receiving several huge punches to his head and face.

He was immediately treated by medical staff in the ring before he was rushed to a hospital in Bangkok.

Daghio's brother and manager, Fabrizio, confirmed the news of his sibling's death.

"Christian died as he wanted to die, that is in the ring," he told Italian media. "He dreamt of fighting until he was 80 years old."

Warning: Graphic vision

Daghio fought more than 200 professional fights and won a total of seven world titles in Muay Thai and boxing.

Born in Carpi, he left his homeland to live in Pattaya on Thailand's eastern Gulf coast 20 years ago.

The "legend of Muay Thai" ran the Kombat Group training facility and also volunteered for the Tourist Police.

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission.

boxing christian daghio editors picks italian knockout

Top Stories

    Stalker’s final moments before cops shot him dead

    premium_icon Stalker’s final moments before cops shot him dead

    News PAUL Lambert was a serial stalker who charmed women on dating sites like Tinder. His trail of terror ended when he lunged at police with a knife.

    Driver error is a key factor in roundabout crashes

    Driver error is a key factor in roundabout crashes

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    • 6th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
    Waste dumped across rural NSW for 18 years proves toxic

    premium_icon Waste dumped across rural NSW for 18 years proves toxic

    Environment Residents in rural NSW exposed to cancer-linked toxins for 18 years.

    Aussie broadband speeds still too slow

    premium_icon Aussie broadband speeds still too slow

    Technology ANGRY customers are lumped with inadequate broadband connections.

    Local Partners