Ita ‘to quit Studio 10 tomorrow’

ITA Buttrose is set to depart Studio 10 during tomorrow's episode of the breakfast morning show, it has been reported.

Television industry website TV Tonight today reported that Buttrose, who has been with the show for four and a half years, will finish her on-air duties during tomorrow's Anzac Day episode.

Reporting of Buttrose's alleged departure comes just weeks after co-host Jessica Rowe announced she was leaving the program, explaining on air that she wished to spend more time with her family.

Rowe served out several more weeks on the show after her announcement, eventually finishing on March 30 - if Buttrose is finishing up tomorrow, this will make for a far more hasty exit.

The media veteran, 76, was at the centre of much media speculation earlier this year regarding rumours of a feud with fellow Studio 10 panellist Denise Drysdale.

In February, news.com.au reported claims by sources that there was so much tension between Buttrose and Drysdale that the pair are no longer talking off camera, a claim which Network 10 described as "nonsense".

Sarah Harris, Joe Hildebrand, Jessica Rowe, Denise Drysdale and Ita Buttrose on Studio 10.

Tempers between the two were understood to have flared late last year when Drysdale allegedly threw a brussel sprout at her colleague during a cooking segment.

The show's executive producer, Rob McKnight, exited the network in the wake of the incident and is now employed by Newscorp, publisher of this website.

TV Tonight reports that actor and comedian Denise Scott will now join the Studio 10 line-up, appearing every second week as an alternative to Drysdale.

News.com.au has approached Network Ten for comment.