It wouldn't be Christmas without Carols

HARMONISING: Brothers 3 will be on the bill at Coffs Coast Carols.
Wendy Andrews
by

DECEMBER is here, which means it's almost time for the Coffs Coast Carols.

This special community feelgood event will be held at Brelsford Park on Saturday, December 16.

Coffs Coast Carols is a favourite evening in the annual community diary and crowds have been growing year upon year, eager to embrace the festive spirit.

The fun-filled event will feature local performers, singing and dancing, a visit from Santa and all capped off with a grand finale fireworks display.

Jack Thompson has confirmed he will be at Carols, as will nationally recognised group, Brother 3, whose vocal harmonies perfectly suit this event.

They will be joined by local favourites D'Boyzos, featuring Sam, Lee and dad Pete Dyball, several local solo artists as well as local choirs singing all your favourite Christmas carols.

Coffs Coast Carols is a not-for-profit event and depends on the generous support of local businesses, and organisers encourage the business community to support where they can.

Any additional funding raised at the end of the event will be donated to REAP Food Rescue Coffs.

