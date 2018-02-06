It will be a classic

SIGNITURE STYLE: Known for powerful performances of a wide range of classical music, the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne is coming to the Coffs Coast

PROMISING a powerful program, the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne is back in the country.

After two years of touring Europe, the performers are keen to be back down under for sunshine and to perform in front of Aussie audiences.

"It is irrelevant for our musicians whether they are playing in a little village church, in the open air, in Cologne Cathedral or in the Sydney Opera House - their enthusiasm to play music is the same every time,” s spokesperson for the group said. .

"Our objective is simple - we want to inspire as many people as possible across all generations to enjoy classical music.”

The multifaceted composition of the ensemble provides every member of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne with the opportunity to perform as a soloist and the permanently expanding repertoire of the Chamber Philharmonia Cologne consists primarily of hand-picked pieces.

"The real appeal of our program lies in the meeting of popular and unknown works from a wide variety of musical epochs.”

The ensemble will perform in Nambucca Heads at St. John the Baptists Church on February 13 at 8pm with a program ranging from Antonio Vivaldi and his famous Four Seasons to J.S. Bach, Peter Tchaikovsky and Niccolo Paganini

Bookings: Helloworld Travel Nambucca, 16 Bowra St, Nambucca Heads 6568 6455