What Bach always says that annoys the ladies

THE ladies of The Bachelor might spend a lot of time gushing over Nick "Honey Badger" Cummins, but there's one thing he does off-camera all the time that really gets on their nerves.

Dasha Gaivoronski, 33, who was left without a rose during last night's episode, explained that the cocktail parties were stressful for everyone - including 30-year-old Nick - who would walk in and drop the same one-liner to the girls every week.

"He'd walk into the cocktail party and be like, 'All right girls, I'm on a tight schedule', whenever anyone tried to talk to him," the single mum told news.com.au.

"So we'd be like, 'Um, am I on your schedule - or am I not a chance tonight?'"

Speaking to NW, Dasha added that while it was "a small phrase", it was "a bit weird".

"It wasn't nice to hear," she said.

In fact, the whole set up of the pre-elimination party - wherein the women try and grab Nick for some impromptu one-on-one time - gave Dasha "a lot of anxiety", as she explained to news.com.au.

"All the girls were kind of like desperate for his attention, which is also not nice … Like, yes, we're there for the guy, but we don't need to throw ourselves at him all the time."

Dasha said she struggled with having to chase after Nick.

Dasha had been a favourite to win after a sizzling first date with Nick early on in the series, but it was clear from their second date - which took place weeks later - that the spark had fizzled out.

"To be completely honest, I was mostly talking and he wasn't making too much of an effort to keep the conversation alive," she said.

There was plenty of chemistry during their first date.

And according to Dasha, as the weeks went by, it seemed like he was really getting over being the Bachelor.

"He was a bit different at the beginning - maybe he had more energy and was really excited about this new experience … but halfway through, I think he got really tired and was just sort of 'off it' - I think he just didn't want to do it anymore," she said.

While Nick seemed pretty cool with Dasha being mum to a six-year-old boy, Leon, he also claimed that he should let her go to be with him.

But according to Dasha, that's not the real reason for his decision to dump her.

"The reasoning behind that was simply Nick not being ready to take on a child - that would be more accurate," she revealed.

"That's what he told me - he said it was a little bit too full-on, and a little bit too much for him … Which is fair enough. It's not for everyone."

Given all that, the personal trainer admitted that she was "relieved" to leave the mansion.

"I was super excited to be going out into the real world again," Dasha said.

"We were all locked up and really didn't have any contact with the outside world, I was glad to finally be free."

The Bachelor continues tonight at 7.30pm on Ten.