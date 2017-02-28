It was meant to be for Youwaitandsee

IT WAS the fairytale finish the local racing community hoped for but doubted it would see.

With his first starter since October 7 due to health problems, Trevor Hardy had a runner in the race that had been named after him.

Youwaitandsee was rated as a $10 chance, with a less than impressive record on soft ground, but the Dane Shadow gelding went to the lead from the inside barrier, with jockey Allan Chau giving the five-year-old every chance.

The feature event on Monday afternoon's eight-race card, the Trevor Hardy Sprint, was named after the Coffs Harbour trainer in recognition of his long and successful contribution to racing.

When race favourite Dantga edged ahead with 300 metres left to run, it seemed Hardy's gelding wanted to honour his trainer as well and dug deep to to not only edge out Dantga but pull away in the final 100 metres to win by three-quarters of a length to the roars of an appreciative crowd.