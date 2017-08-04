'It was full on like GTA': pursuit witness

OUT OF CONTROL: A 16-year-old girl faced Coffs Harbour Children's Court charged with police pursuit.

RETURNING from a day at the races, Opal Pillage returned home to find her car was missing.

She said she knew the 16-year-old girl who lead police on a pursuit in Coffs Harbour.

"She was babysitting my kids when I went to the Coffs Cup,” Ms Pillage said.

Ms Pillage said the babysitter stole her red Ford Falcon.

She said police notified her that car had been found this morning.

Witness to the pursuit, Dillon Lock of Coffs Harbour, said he was "doing a Maccas run” when he was caught between the Ford Falcon and pursuing police.

"I wish I had a dash cam, I'm thinking of buying one,” Mr Lock said.

"It was full on like GTA (video game Grand Theft Auto).”

Mr Lock said the 16-year-old driver of the Ford lost control on a bend, spinning 360 degrees and veered onto the wrong side of the road before carrying on.

He said the driver then hit a roundabout near Baringa Hospital, getting airborne and ended in bush.

Mr Lock said the driver was arrested shortly after.