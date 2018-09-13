It is all down to two halves

FACE-OFF: The Boambee Bombers' Jake Stitt and Coffs City United Lions' Gum Mayak are sure to see plenty of each other on the C.ex Coffs Stadium field come Saturday night.

FACE-OFF: The Boambee Bombers' Jake Stitt and Coffs City United Lions' Gum Mayak are sure to see plenty of each other on the C.ex Coffs Stadium field come Saturday night. Rachel Vercoe

BOAMBEE is one win away from the club's strongest-ever North Coast Football campaign.

Undefeated this season, their crowning glory - a North Coast premiership trophy - certainly wont be handed to them easily, with the competition's strongest side in recent decades, reigning premiers the Coffs City United Lions, determined to mount one strong title defence.

The Shane Duncan-coached Bombers have held the wood over Glen Williams' Lions this season, memorably netting a 4-1 win over United in April, progressing through as the North Coast's top club in the FFA Cup and most recently stunning the Lions again 2-1 just over a month ago.

As key player Jake Stitt puts it, those achievements and prior results accounted for little come kick-off in a grand final.

"We've gone undefeated all year, Coffs have definitely been the biggest competition, the last two times we've played them there's only been one goal in it,” Stitt said.

"They've got the top goal scorer in Gum, he's always dangerous.

"If we can defend as a pack and try to defuse them in the first 10-15 minutes then we'll be right.”

As the competition's Golden Boot, Gum Mayak will lead the Lions' frontline, saying he knows it will be a tough task reversing Boambee's domination.

"We haven't had the best season this season because Boambee beat us five times and it just put us a bit down because they surprised us,” Mayak said.

"Last year we used to have about two wins each but this year they have just beaten us but I think it's a massive game and the last opportunity for us to show what we can do and last chance for us to actually beat them.

"With a lot of training, we haven't really dropped our heads since they've been beating us every game.”

Stitt said the Bombers wouldn't alter what's been a successful game plan in pressing the Lions in 2018.

"We all know our jobs, Shane (Duncan) is pretty meticulous as a coach, he knows exactly what he wants and he's relayed that onto every player,” Stitt said.

"I think knowing what we need to do and having a number of goal scorers across the pitch helps.”