'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

30th Jul 2017 8:00 PM
Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.
Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

SHANNON Noll's latest Australian tour nearly ended in tragedy after a firecracker thrown onto the stage at his South West Rocks show on Friday injured his drummer and keyboardist.

Keyboardist Michael Tan and drummer Pete Skelton were both treated for wounds but were able to perform with the singer at the Casino RSL Club last night.

The incident occurred at about 10.30pm Friday, when the band was playing at a licensed club on Sportsman Way.

A lit firecracker was thrown onto the stage.

After noticing the firecracker, the keyboard player attempted to extinguish the wick with his foot however, the 'bunger' exploded, burning a hole in his shoe.

He suffered burns to his foot and was treated at the scene and was later taken to Kempsey District Hospital.

Police were patrolling the club at the time of incident and spoke to a number of people and investigations are continuing.

Shannon Noll hit out on social media after the performance describing the person who threw the explosive as a "f#*king moron".

"I'm all about having fun at a show but tonight was completely idiotic," Noll said.

"The reported incident on Friday night is now a police matter and is being investigated," Shannon Noll's management said.

"We have increased security measures.

"Dangerous or threatening behaviour will not be tolerated and we take this matter very seriously."

A video of the incident showed a red firecracker being thrown onto the stage at the end of Noll belting out his hit What About Me, before exploding on Tan's foot.

Noll said it was a blessing that Tan did not kick the firecracker back into the crowd.

"Someone has thrown a bunger on stage right at the end of the show and trying to shut it down my keyboard player stood on it and it has nearly blown his foot off, let alone my drummer who caught shrapnel that cut his arm and hopefully his hearing will come back because he was 6 foot away from the blast.

"Thank goodness Michael Tan didn't kick it back into the crowd unknowing the damage it could've caused."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast advocate editors picks kempsey mid north coast police shannon noll south west rocks

