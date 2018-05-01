Story behind this bizarre PowerPoint show

"IRAN lied big time."

This was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's declaration as he stood in front of a huge PowerPoint slide, which simply read "Iran lied".

The Israeli leader claims to have uncovered 100,000 Iranian documents proving the country covered up a nuclear weapons program before signing a global deal in 2015.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a speech on Iran's nuclear program at the defence ministry in Tel Aviv.

WHAT DID THE DOCUMENTS STATE?

Mr Netanyahu made three key claims based on the stolen documents:

1. Iran lied about never having a nuclear weapons program.

2. Even after the deal was signed, Iran continued to preserve and expand its nuclear weapons knowledge.

3. Iran lied in 2015 when it didn't come clean to the International Atomic Energy Association, as required by the 2015 deal.

Essentially, the documents proved that Iran had been actively pursuing a nuclear bomb, despite insisting it wasn't.

"Iran lied about never having a nuclear weapons program," Mr Netanyahu said. "This is a terrible deal."

WHY DOES THIS MATTER?

In 2015, Iran agreed to freeze its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of international sanctions.

Prior to this, the West had held long concerns that the Iranian government was developing a nuclear bomb.

Iran has always insisted its atomic program was for civilian purposes.

Negotiations between Iran and the UN Security Council took 21 months, before they eventually finalised the deal.

The deal heavily limited Tehran's nuclear capabilities, and their compliance was checked by UN inspectors nine times.

Mr Netanyahu is now arguing that the documents prove that - despite this deal - Iran is continuing to pursue a nuclear weapons expansion.

WHAT DID THE WEST SAY?

Donald Trump claims he was "100 per cent right" to be wary of a deal with Iran following Mr Netanyahu's announcement.

He called the deal an "embarrassment" and "the worst deal ever made".

Mr Netanyahu discussed the issue with the US President over the weekend, and met with new US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Mr Pompeo said the White House was "deeply concerned about Iran's dangerous escalation of threats towards Israel and the region."

He warned that "Iran's ambition to dominate the Middle East remains" and that Mr Trump would withdraw from the 2015 deal "if we can fix it".

Mr Trump has until a May 12 deadline to decide whether or not he will pull out of it.

HOW HAS IRAN RESPONDED?

Tehran has dismissed Mr Netanyahu's revelations as "the boy who cried wolf", calling his presentation propaganda.

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted the following:

The country continues to deny ever seeking nuclear weapons and has accused Israel of stirring up suspicion.

WHAT WAS THE POINT OF THE PRESENTATION?

According to experts, the main problem with the presentation is that most of what Mr Netanyahu said was already well-known.

"Not to put too fine a point on it, but the international community, when it entered into the deal, knew Iran lied and knew it had previously pursued a weapons program," wrote commentator Jennifer Rubin in the Washington Post.

Some have speculated that the bizarre PowerPoint presentation was designed for Donald Trump’s benefit.

After all, the understanding that Iran was pursuing atomic weapons was what led the world powers to impose sanctions on Iran in the first place.

According to some experts, like Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, Mr Netanyahu was simply presenting old information.

Likewise a senior European diplomat told Reuters: "We knew all of this and what especially stands out is that Netanyahu doesn't speak of any recorded violations of the (2015 nuclear deal)."

Experts say it's more likely Mr Netanyahu's presentation was designed to intimidate Iran and sway Mr Trump before the May 12 deadline.