Rugby Australia ‘telling lies’: Folau

Just days after Israel Folau launched legal action against Rugby Australia the fallen rugby star has hit out at the entire RA board.

In a scathing letter that has been published by The Daily Telegraph, Folau has demanded answers on how intimate details of his Code of Conduct hearing, which was meant to be private, came to fall into the hands of prominent rugby journalist Jamie Pandaram.

Ironically that letter has now made its way into the hands of The Telegraph and been published for all to see.

Folau's signed letter - was emailed to each of the 10 directors, including CEO Raelene Castle and chairman Cameron Clyne.

Folau begins by slamming Rugby Australia for terminating his employment due to his religious beliefs, which he conveyed in multiple social media posts over the last 18 months, which were deemed to be homophobic in nature, before calling out RA for his treatment at their hands.

"This is blatantly unfair. As you know, the tribunal hearing must be closed and private, and Rugby Australia was obliged to keep all information confidential," he wrote.

"I would like to know why Rugby Australia has not managed to maintain the integrity of its processes and ensure that information was kept private and confidential."

Folau then turned on other comments which were leaked by RA as being patently untrue and accused them of lying.

"For example, I am not 'sick of rugby' and whoever told the media that I am is telling lies," he wrote.

"Another example is the way the media has been told that your expectations were made clear to me by Ms Castle. We all know that is far from the truth.

"It makes me sad that these things have apparently been told to the media by someone at Rugby Australia. If you are not the source, why has no-one come out to set the record straight?"

"I decided not to appeal the panel's findings because I wasn't confident you would treat me fairly if I did. This week's media shows my instincts were right."

Folau went on to say he was "saddened" the game discriminated against him because of his religious beliefs.

"I know this may be difficult for some to understand, but I am nothing if I am unable to share the word of the Bible with my fellow man," he wrote.

Those beliefs and his termination for expressing them will form the crux of his lawsuit against RA, which he alleges his dismissal was both unfair and unlawful.

His complaint, filed with the Fair Work Commission sees Folau seeking $5 million in lost earnings, and he is said to be seeking up to that amount in damages.

If he was successful that could see RA pay out up to $10 million, an amount that reportedly would cripple them financially.

The Daily Telegraph revealed that RA had taken out a $10 million insurance cover against the threat of damages.