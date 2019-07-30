Island resident's call to fix Fraser's roads

PERILOUS OUTCROP: A car negotiating the rocks on the southern side of Poyungan Rocks after Cyclone Oma. Island resident Allan Hannant has called for an urgent upgrade of the bypass.

ALLAN Hannant knows first-hand the dangers of trying to cross Fraser Island's Poyungan Rocks unprepared.

Having seen a number boaties, drivers and packed tour buses struggling to navigate the perilous rocky bypass, the Orchid Beach resident has called for urgent upgrades to the stretch before someone is seriously hurt.

Mr Hannant said because the boat ramp was frequently washed out and damaged due to surf and wind, boats and cars were damaged trying to navigate the rocky outcrop.

Roadworks were required to restore parts of the Poyungan Rocks bypass after damage from treacherous winds blown in by Cyclone Oma in March.

Mr Hannant said he was scared someone would be killed trying to navigate the rocks if it was not fixed.

"I've seen 40-seat buses go up there, some end up travelling on a 50 degree angle trying to go down the ramp," Mr Hannant said.

"Behind Poyungan it gets very dangerous."

Mr Hannant said there were similar issues around Yidney Rocks, where cars would frequently encounter difficult tides and rocks while trying to drive.

He said someone needed to give the place a major upgrade, but issues with ownership between the Butchulla Tribe and National Parks made it complicated.

Earlier this year, a tour bus became stuck after attempting to navigate Yidney Rocks during a difficult tide. Within 24 hours it was stripped bare by the tides.