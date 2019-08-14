ISC to announce bumper GF day revamp

Young star Sam Walker will feature on ISP grand final day for the Australian Schoolboys.

Young star Sam Walker will feature on ISP grand final day for the Australian Schoolboys.

Rising rugby league talent Sam Walker headlines a new-look Intrust Super Cup Grand Final day schedule which will this year feature four curtain-raisers at Dolphin Oval.

This year's venue change won't be the only difference for the 2019 ISC Grand Final day, with footy fans treated to five bumper games of junior, youth and senior levels on September 29.

The Queensland Rugby League will on Wednesday announce the expanded program, with tickets going on sale from $20.

One of the most in-demand young rugby league prospects, Walker will be on show when the Australian Schoolboys take on the Junior Kiwis ahead of the ISC premiership decider.

QRL chief operating officer Rohan Sawyer said he expected the day to be close to a sellout.

"We're extremely excited about the program we've been able to put together," Sawyer said.

"With the quality of talent on display and with so much on the line in each game, we expect tickets to sell fast and the full-house sign to go up.

The Redcliffe Dolphins won the 2018 grand final. Picture: Peter Wallis

"This would generate a superb atmosphere, as Dolphin Stadium is a purpose-built rugby league venue that is perfectly suited to hosting an event like this."

The southern and northern primary school champions will battle it out in the NRL Development Cup final, which will kick things off from 8.30am, before the inaugural under-16 clash between City and Country.

Kotoni Staggs on deck in last year’s decider. Picture: Peter Wallis

The international schoolboys clash will showcase the best emerging talent in the country, before the best two teams in the Hastings Deering Colts go up against each other.

The QRL earlier this year announced a three-year deal with Redcliffe to host the premiership decider, beginning with this season's showdown.

It will be the first time in six years the ISC's biggest game of the season will be played away from the spiritual home of rugby league - Suncorp Stadium.