This fried chicken shop owner reckons he’s cooked up a Valentine’s special that will get you showered in nugs and kisses.
Dating

Is your lover worth a bunch of nuggets?

by Caleb Bond
10th Feb 2021 5:50 PM
If you're not sure what to buy your favourite chick for Valentine's Day, look no further than this bouquet of fried goodness.

She'll be sure to shower you with nugs and kisses when you present her an oh-so-romantic chicken nugget bouquet - the brainchild of Munchies owner Stefan Nestorovic.

He says he first took inspiration from a photo he saw online nearly a year ago - but he just missed the boat for Valentine's Day 2020.

So he has kept it open as an internet tab on his phone ever since - and is excited to bring the gift to life this year at his burger and fried chicken joint in Para Hills.

"I thought, 'I've got to do it'," Mr Nestorovic says.

"Who doesn't like sharing chicken nuggets with each other?"

He rates the bouquet above jewellery and red roses - and thinks it will be a popular alternative to other edible bouquets, which usually feature chocolates and other sweets.

"We've had quite a bit of interest," he says.

"There have been quite a few comments (online) and messages so it's been really good."

He's even expecting a few people to indulge in some self-love and buy the blooming nuggets for themselves.

The $70 bouquets can be bought by contacting Munchies on Facebook.

 

 

Originally published as Is your lover worth a bunch of nuggets?

