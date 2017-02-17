Is your furry friend the biggest loser?

TIME TO DOWNSIZE?: If your pet is looking a little pudgy, it may pay to act now.

HAVE you come to realise your pet has gained a few extra kilos and want to get them looking trim and terrific again but need a little help?

Ten mid-north coast pets and their owners will be shortlisted in Petbarn's Biggest Pet Loser Challenge and undertake a 12-week fitness journey with Greencross Vets and celebrity trainer Sam Wood.

With the aim to help Aussie pets and their owners lose weight and improve their fitness, health and well-being, you could come out of the challenge with a $2000 Petbarn voucher and $1000 cash.

The challenge is designed to highlight pet obesity and how dangerous is can be for your beloved pet.

Chosen participants will receive a customised health and nutrition plan, a personalised consultation with Sam Wood and access to three rounds of Mr Wood's online training and nutrition program.

Dr Rachel Chay, chief veterinarian at Greencross Vets, believes there is a big job to be done to educate pet parents on the importance of pet nutrition and obesity.

"We need to understand that, just like us, our furry friends are not immune to obesity, which can in turn result in serious health issues such as arthritis, diabetes, heart problems and, in severe cases, even premature death."

Register online at www.petbarnbiggestloser.com.au. Registrations close on Wednesday, March 1.