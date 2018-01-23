Is your dog protective over food?

Kyra Ensbey and her dog Chilli from Bright Bessy dog training.

Question: Our eight-month-old german shepherd pup Buddy growls at us every time we come near him when he's eating.

We take his bowl of food away for short periods of time as advised by another trainer but it doesn't seem to be working.

Please help us as we are scared he will bite our kids.

- Charmaine Cavello

Answer: The behaviour Buddy is displaying is called resource guarding.

It's strange that we expect dogs to tolerate what we as humans would not tolerate ourselves.

How would you feel if every time you had your favourite roast dinner, someone came and took it away?

You would end up protecting your food.

Instead of taking his food away, every now and then stand near his bowl while he is eating and throw something better than what he is eating into his bowl.

For example, if he is eating dry food, throw cooked chicken in his bowl.

This way he will associate you being near his food bowl as positive and not a negative thing.

You should also hand-feed him his whole food ration occasionally.

To start with, sit on a chair. As he relaxes more you can also sit on the ground to feed him.

This technique will encourage Buddy to trust you with his food, but more importantly give him the impression that his food comes from you.

While taking food from your hand, he needs to be calm and not snatch.

