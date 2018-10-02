Is your dog benefiting from a choker chain?

Question: I use a choker chain on my staffy who pulls. A lady told me that I was being cruel, am I? - Mark Goodman

Answer: Choker chains and other equipment used to teach dogs not to pull force the dog to comply only because it fears discomfort.

I personally, don't get any satisfaction in teaching a dog using these methods.

I find it more effective to train a dog not to pull by teaching it without force, where you want it to walk and that the area right next to your leg is the happy place where there is no pressure on their neck and where they get rewarded.

