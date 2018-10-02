Menu
Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy dog training.
Community

Is your dog benefiting from a choker chain?

by Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training
2nd Oct 2018 11:50 AM

Question: I use a choker chain on my staffy who pulls. A lady told me that I was being cruel, am I? - Mark Goodman

Answer: Choker chains and other equipment used to teach dogs not to pull force the dog to comply only because it fears discomfort.

I personally, don't get any satisfaction in teaching a dog using these methods.

I find it more effective to train a dog not to pull by teaching it without force, where you want it to walk and that the area right next to your leg is the happy place where there is no pressure on their neck and where they get rewarded.

Do you have a training question you'd like answered?

Email rachel.vercoe@ coffscoastadvocate.com.au and dog training expert Kyra Ensbey from Bright Bessy Dog Training will reply in the following editions.

