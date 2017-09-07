Is your dog a star? Pawditions on now for local show with Melinda Schneider

YOUR dog doesn't have to be able to sing country to get a gig with Melinda Schneider.

The popular country singer is coming to Coffs and she is on the search for a pooch to share the stage.

"Pawditions” are being held to find a four-legged fan who is obedient, professional, can take direction and be able to smile at the audience.

Dogs of all breeds are invited to "pawdition” for a starring role in the show. No previous stage experience is necessary, but the ability to walk on stage, jump on a chair and be sung to, is essential. Melinda will be choosing the winner who will receive two tickets to the show and a packet of Schmackos.

Melinda Schneider will be performing "Melinda Does Doris: A Tribute to Doris Day” at the C.ex Coffs September 16.

Melinda's love affair with Doris began when, in childhood, Melinda laid eyes on Calamity Jane, Doris Day's 1953 film tour de force."She was such a huge talent, a triple threat as they say - she could sing, dance and act,” Melinda said.

"I thought she was the best of everything a woman can be and when I grew up I wanted to be just like her.”

HOW TO ENTER: