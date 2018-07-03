Is your business future ready?

INSPIRATION: Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce will stage the Business Expo and Trade Exhibition at Opal Cove resort on August 22 and 23.

INSPIRATION: Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce will stage the Business Expo and Trade Exhibition at Opal Cove resort on August 22 and 23. Contributed

THIS coming August, the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first ever Business Expo and Trade Exhibition at Opal Cove resort on August 22 and 23 with the theme of "Future proof your business."

Your customers aren't always able to verbalise what their needs are, our job in business is to figure out what it is we foresee them needing before they even have a chance to know they need or want it.

This can take some navigating.

We'll be covering topics to help you navigate the unknown, prepare for the unexpected and hear from local successful business owners on what has made their business successful in our region.

This vibrant and informative expo is set to inspire you to think outside of the box with Lisa Messenger as our keynote speaker.

Lisa is game-changing founder, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Collective Hub.

Lisa is an international speaker, best-selling author, and an authority on disruption in both the corporate sector and the start-up scene.

Lisa's experience in publishing has seen her produce over 400 custom-published books for companies and individuals as well as having authored and co-authored 24 herself.

Her passion is to challenge individuals and corporations to get out of their comfort zones, find their purpose, change the way they think, and to prove there's more than one way to do anything.

She encourages creativity, innovation, an entrepreneurial spirit and lives life to the absolute max.

Most mornings she wakes up and pinches herself at how incredible her life is, she is also acutely aware and honest about life's bumps and tumbles along the way.

Needless to say, we're excited to have her here to speak to our local community.

Throughout the expo we will be covering items from the council's economic development strategy and how it applies to you.

Regardless of which industry you're in, the strategy is designed to influence our community as a whole.

The expo runs over a day and a half, starting on the Wednesday night with welcome drinks, nibbles and Lisa as our keynote.

The next day the expo is in full swing with stalls, talks and a panel session.

This isn't a private event, everyone is welcome regardless of industry, location, if you're a start-up or been in business your whole life.

We live in a fast paced, every changing world that likes to keep us on our toes and if we don't keep up we could find ourselves left behind.

For more information on the expo or becoming an exhibitor or to get tickets to attend the Business Expo go to expo.coffschamber.com.au