Is this your new job?

Do you have a clean driving record? Like spending time in the car? This could be your new job. Bev Lacey

STANDING around at your next barbecue, and some one asks, 'What's your job?' your answer could be: mobile speed camera operator.

If you can sit in a car for extended periods of time, have no problem working alone and unsupervised and can handle people's comments about your job at parties, you could be on the way to a new career.

A casual position vacant on the Coffs Coast involves putting your hand up for a random 24/7 roster, which includes working public holidays. You will need to be able to pass an Australian Federal Police check and be the holder of a clean, unrestricted driver's licence.

Still interested? Jenoptik Traffic Solutions is a global leader in delivering traffic enforcement and road safety solutions, and they're seeking local mobile speed camera operators.

Jenoptik supplies services to NSW Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) to deliver mobile speed enforcement throughout the Hunter and North Coast Regions.

Based at the Coffs Harbour depot, the successful applicant will travel to sites and set up vehicle-mounted ,road-side speed camera equipment, in line with safety, technical and contractual guidelines; operate the equipment via an in-car tablet computer, and maintain the vehicle and equipment in a safe and professional manner at all times.

You will need reasonable computer and technical capability and a strong attention to detail and accuracy.

Successful applicants must be available to do a two week full-time training program in Newcastle in December.

Applications close November 5.

To apply, click here.