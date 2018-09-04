Menu
Ian from the Car Club and Reegan from Mackay Sugar are looking for this hat's owner.
Offbeat

Is this your hat? Akubra goes on cane train adventure

Ashley Pillhofer
by
3rd Sep 2018 10:37 AM

MAYOR Greg Williamson is on a mission.

Taking to Facebook the enigmatic Mayor is doing his best to ensure one wandering Akubra makes its way back home.

Cr Williamson was visiting Dad's Day in the Valley during Father's Day celebrations on Sunday when he and other punters watched as a bloke lost his hat to a gust of wind.

The Mayor said the gust of wind played havoc for many stall holders also.

"While I was there a whirlwind ripped through at the same time as a cane train was passing the festival in Main Street Mirani," he said.

"[The wind] dislodged some displays and several people saw a bloke lose his hat.

"The Akubra apparently ended up in a cane bin on it's way to Marian Mill and some good spotting by the cane receiving crew at the Mill fished it out."

Cr Williamson said Mackay Sugar worker Reegan turned up at the event just as they finished an award ceremony to return the hat to its rightful owner.

But as of this morning, the lonesome hat was still missing an owner and Cr Williamson said there is only one reasonable thing to do.

"Now all we have to do is find out who it belongs too," he said.

Mackay Daily Mercury

    Local Partners