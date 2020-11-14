Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Coramba Road crashes
News

Is this the most dangerous stretch of road in Coffs?

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
14th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SINCE September 2019 one stretch of road in Karangi has been the scene of six separate crashes - and by all accounts that is a conservative estimate.

Yesterday the notorious section of Coramba road claimed yet another victim when a woman driving a silver hatchback lost control of her car which rolled and and ended up on its roof.

The woman was taken to hospital.

Another car crashes on the same stretch of Coramba Road in Karangi. The area has been the scene of at least six confirmed crashes since September 2019.
Another car crashes on the same stretch of Coramba Road in Karangi. The area has been the scene of at least six confirmed crashes since September 2019.

Cars have been running off both sides of the road close to the cemetery after rain all too frequently and there have been public concerns it is only a matter of time before someone is killed.

The footage from the videos, taken from a nearby property, shows just three of the accidents this year, though the actualy number of crashes is far higher.

coramba road karangi upper orara
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Don’t put it off: Alarming stats on dental work

        Premium Content Don’t put it off: Alarming stats on dental work

        Health Coffs residents skipping a check-up due to cost as dentists warn of dangers

        Councillor slams ‘culture’ of confidentiality

        Premium Content Councillor slams ‘culture’ of confidentiality

        News “This is not about whether we sign up to an airport lease or not"

        ‘Dudded’ retirement village residents gain refuge

        Premium Content ‘Dudded’ retirement village residents gain refuge

        News New laws safeguard people entering aged care against “unscrupulous” operators

        Flight sale frenzy as borders open

        Flight sale frenzy as borders open

        Travel A massive sale on flights and increasingly open borders is making domestic travel...