Is this the most dangerous stretch of road in Coffs?

SINCE September 2019 one stretch of road in Karangi has been the scene of six separate crashes - and by all accounts that is a conservative estimate.

Yesterday the notorious section of Coramba road claimed yet another victim when a woman driving a silver hatchback lost control of her car which rolled and and ended up on its roof.

The woman was taken to hospital.

Cars have been running off both sides of the road close to the cemetery after rain all too frequently and there have been public concerns it is only a matter of time before someone is killed.

The footage from the videos, taken from a nearby property, shows just three of the accidents this year, though the actualy number of crashes is far higher.