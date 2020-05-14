Totally destroyed. Your Story Is this the Coffs you want to live in?

On Monday night, May 11th, someone set fire to my car that was parked on Thompsons road just one block from the highway. I only bought the car in March, I am unemployed and this was going to help me get back into the workforce and become more independent. I don't know what motivated the arsonist but I know we should reject this sort of behaviour regardless of the motivation and I ask is this how we want to live in Coffs Harbour? If it could happen to me it could happen to you. I want to feel safe and now I don't.