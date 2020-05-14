Menu
Totally destroyed.
Your Story

Is this the Coffs you want to live in?

14th May 2020 3:53 PM
On Monday night, May 11th, someone set fire to my car that was parked on Thompsons road just one block from the highway. I only bought the car in March, I am unemployed and this was going to help me get back into the workforce and become more independent. I don't know what motivated the arsonist but I know we should reject this sort of behaviour regardless of the motivation and I ask is this how we want to live in Coffs Harbour? If it could happen to me it could happen to you. I want to feel safe and now I don't.

