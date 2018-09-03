Is this the beginning of the end for Brooms Head brumby?

The much-loved Brooms Head brumby is feeling the affects of old age.

MEGASHOTS PHOTOGRAPHY

BROOMS Head residents are holding grave concerns for their much-loved brumby with fears he is battling an illness.

Knowing how elusive the stallion is to capture on film, photographer Megs Burgess recently happened upon the brumby resting on some grass and jumped at the chance to get the shot.

"When I'd finished, a woman came over and told me to back off a bit as he was sick," he said.

"She said he had colic."

Mobile veterinarian Louisa Poutsma who is treating the brumby said it was difficult to confirm this diagnosis but highly unlikely.

"We simply can't get near him to confirm what's going on. Nobody's ever been able to get close enough to touch him," she said.

Missing fisherman Kenneth "Kenny" Parker, 72, with a neighbour and mate, the Brooms Head brumby. Stephen Otton

The option to dart him with a tranquiliser in order to conduct a full health check was quickly ruled out.

"There's nowhere to confine him so if he took off he had all of Brooms Head to run to which could be dangerous," she said.

"If he ran into the bush it'd be impossible to find him and who knows where or how he might come down."

Ms Poutsma said that in the meantime they were treating him for suspected arthritis by dosing his feed with medication.

"It's possible he's had a fracture in the past and in old age its affecting him. He lies flat a lot presumably to take the pressure off his legs," she said.

"He's a beautiful old horse and coping really well with his pain medication. We've got a couple of people looking after him so he's getting the best care."

Anyone currently wishing to take photos of the brumby, please be advised: