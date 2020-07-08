Is this the answer to your rough road woe?

Is this an all too common sight on your road? Maybe there is a long term solution.

RESIDENTS living on unsealed roads take note – there could be a way to have your street fixed for good.

All you have to do is grab some neighbours and open your wallets.

Residents living on Mitchells Rd in Valla have become the latest group to spearhead a novel way of fixing their road – they have forked out for it themselves.

Together with Nambucca Valley Council and the NSW Government, residents have contributed one third of the cost of sealing more than one kilometre of road, to be officially opened on Friday.

With 350km of unsealed road in the LGA, NVC general manager Michael Coulter said getting dust complaints was not uncommon.

And as much as they would like to, sealing their entire rural road network was not possible, given it could cost up to $500,000 per kilometre.

“In a couple of instances we have had partnerships with residents who have put their own money into getting their road sealed and Mitchells Rd is the most recent example of that,” he said.

“They have their own buy in which is not that common – that residents will have a buy in to do a capital project like that.”

He said property owners had been instrumental, not just in getting the project off the ground, but in significantly reducing the overall cost.

“We budgeted for about $350,000 and it looks like we are going to do the job for about $250 000 so that has been a significant bonus,” he said.

“The residents have been able to garner discounts and in-kind contributions from the Valla quarry and All Pavement Solutions that council would not have been able to get.”

Road sealing funded by residents, while rare, could be becoming more common place with a number of Councils introducing policies to enable these projects to occur more easily.

In February, Goulburn Mulwaree Council accepted a $100,000 contribution from residents to seal a 3.5km of road, though at least one councillor had expressed unease at the concept.

Last year Clarence Valley Council introduced a policy to enable residents to pay for ‘dust sealing’ – applying a single coat of seal – to their unsealed roads and a similar policy has existed for five years in Ballina.

READ MORE: Council discusses novel new road initiative

A spokesperson from Bellingen Shire Council said they did not currently have a policy on resident contributions, but were in the process of preparing one.

In Nambucca, Mr Coulter said they also did not have a set policy to guide these projects and they tried to avoid dust-sealing, as it could complicate maintenance of rural roads.

And he agreed that this type of partnership was in part a recognition some roads might not be sealed without a contribution.

“With 350 km of unsealed network – yes – if you want to get brought forward in the queue it is probably the only way it is going to get done – it is an incredibly big unsealed road network,” he said.