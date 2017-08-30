22°
News

Is this NSW's most important debate?

30th Aug 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 9:00 AM
Matthew Deans

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AHEAD of State Parliament debate on a bill allowing terminally ill people to voluntarily end their lives, it has been revealed about 60% of the Coffs Coast population may one day require palliative care.

Statistics suggest one in seven of us may face the prospect of living with intolerable pain and suffering at the end of our lives, however debate on assisted dying this week has also been met with strong public opposition.

Dying with Dignity NSW this week heralded the move towards the Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2017 proceeding before State Parliament next month.

NSW Nationals MLC Trevor Khan will formally initiate the bill in State Parliament on September 21 with a second reading speech in the Upper House and formal debate to begin in October.

The Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill has been drafted under a two-year process by a parliamentary working group made up of members from the Coalition, Labor, Greens and an independent.

Mr Khan said despite strong opposition from key cross bench MLCs in the Christian Democrats and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers, he expected the bill should receive a narrow vote in favour through the Upper House.

"It's tight, but at this stage we've got the numbers," Mr Khan said on radio.

Mark Benson

The draft bill would give a person over the age of 25 the right to request assistance from a medical practitioner to end their life and if legislated would also enable a close relative of the patient to apply to the Supreme Court for a judicial review.

An Essential Media poll of more than 1000 Australians this month found 73% of voters supported the move to allow patients with "unrelievable suffering" to die with a doctor's help.

In staunch opposition, Christian Democrats founder and assistant president of the Legislative Council, Fred Nile, has vowed to fight the assisted dying legislation saying he would be "very suspicious" of the draft bill and concerned the minimum age would eventually be lowered.

"I know the objective is to bring in the euthanasia bill. They're trying to dress it up and hope that people will fall for it," Rev Nile said.

The importance of the assisted dying debate has resonated strongly on the Coffs Coast for decades, with euthanasia campaigner and founder of Exit International, Dr Phillip Nitschke, regularly staging public addresses in Coffs Harbour.

Local assisted dying advocate Mark Benson said ahead of the bill's passage in to the Upper House, a screening of the documentary Fade to Black featuring the final months of Peter Short's life, would be screened at Sawtell's Majestic Cinema on Tuesday, September 12.

Mr Short, who was the CEO of the multi-billion Shell Coles Express company, lost his battle with cancer in 2014.

Mr Benson said the debate had great local importance given a review of the latest Census data reveals there were 29,811 residents aged over 55 years living in Coffs Harbour, who are likely to face their own mortality over the next 35 years.

"Studies show that palliative care is not able to to eliminate physical pain in up to 25% of cases.

"It's effectiveness on psychological suffering is not known," Mr Benson said.

"It is a fair assumption, then, that 4472 local residents will die a painful and undignified death unless we can offer a solution that goes beyond palliative care.

"In other words, one person will die in intolerable pain every three days.

"I lost my mum earlier this year and Dad passed away a few years ago.

"I can't say their suffering was as bad as Peter Short's or many other people who have died, however I felt that they both should have had a more peaceful and dignified exit.

"In other words, it becomes the treatment in the bottom of the palliative care doctor's kit bag."

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  assisted dying bill coffs coast dying with dignity nsw euthanasia fade to black nsw parliament

Teen robs 90-year-old man of electric bike

Teen robs 90-year-old man of electric bike

ON HIS way back from his routine trip to the local shopping centre, 90-year-old Handel Hughes was unaware he was being followed by a thief.

Goal kicker convinced captain he'd boot Marlins to victory

HAPPY DAYS: The SCU Marlins celebrate their MNC Rugby premiership won with a penalty goal in the dying stages of the grand final against Hastings Valley..

With game on the line one Marlin was sure he was the match winner.

1970 the year the Queen came to Coffs

The Queen looking at a bunch of bananas, Coffs Harbour, 11 April, 1970 Princess Ann, the Queen, lady in waiting and in the background Coffs Harbour District Forester Bill Queen looking at a banana bunch, 11 April, 1970.This is part of the John Rotar Collection, which contain images donated to the Library by John Rotar, a photgrapher with the Advocate Newspaper.

Headlines Throughout History - Coffs Coast - 1970

Serving up more than just a menu

ON THE PLATE: Claire Van Vuuren and Mitch Grady, co-head chefs of Popla Bellingen

World class food from local Coffs Coast produce

Local Partners

Cocktail evening

Cocktail evening to benefit Cancer Council through Stars of Coffs Coast Dance for Cancer

Lismore, Ballina paramedics retire after combined 85 years

Recently retired paramedics Robert 'Ward' McIndoe (left) and Glenn Rice reflect on their extensive careers spanning a combined 85 years.

'You can't just shut the door on it'

Change in Rally Australia's running order

RESCHEDULING OF STAGES: The Friday afternoon stages of Kennards Hire Rally Australia in November will move north of Coffs Harbour.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia will feature new competitive stages

Aussie rock legends to play Coffs Harbour

Aussie rock hall of famers Midnight Oil will play Coffs Harbour on Thursday, October 19 as part of the band's latest national tour.

Coffs Harbour has secured a gig as part of revival national tour

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Get your hands dirty with Dirt Girl

Who grows awesome tomatoes, knows the names of clouds, drives a big orange tractor and has a backyard full of friends?

Six shows to watch after Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

Six TV shows to watch now that Game of Thrones is over

GAME OF THRONES FINALE: Five things you missed

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke in a scene from the season 7 finale of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

There is so much in the Game of Thrones finale we need to talk about

ANGER: Falls tickets reselling online for 3+ times amount

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Three-day tickets were re-selling online for over $3,000

Coffs Coast is ready to roll

GET READY: One of Australia's largest motorsport events of the year is heading our way.

Kennards Hire Rally Australia has launched with a new look program

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Osamah Sami stars in the movie Ali's Wedding, loosely based on his own life. Supplied by Madman Films.

Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com is a crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Great home in a great convenient location...

37 Taloumbi Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $489,000

This spacious 3 bedroom home on an elevated level 866m2 block offers a versatile floor plan featuring light filled open plan living with raked ceilings giving a...

Rural hideaway on 143 acres...

8 Cudlee Place, Glenreagh 2450

House 4 2 2 $449,000

The options are endless with this privately set 57.9 hectare (approx 143 acres), property which is positioned just off Tallawudjah Creek Road, Glenreagh. Features...

Character filled home on 6.9 acres...

1 Lorikeet Place, Glenreagh 2450

Rural 3 1 3 $389,000 ...

This charming three-bedroom home offers so much - peace, privacy, and a beautiful mountain vista. Step inside and discover a spacious living area boasting high...

Prime Position….. Privacy….Space….and even a pool!

34 Paddymelon Circuit, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000 ...

Are you after a home with character, set on a level block in a sought after Bonville street? then this home will delight your sense of style and satisfy your need...

1,378 m2 block with ocean Views To Arrawarra Headland

6 MacDougall Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 2 1 $720,000

This massive coastal block that can't be built is out standing. The quaint two bedroom weather board home sits on a massive 1,378m2 block with ocean views even...

Investment opportunity...

1/12 Corambara Crescent, Toormina 2452

Unit 2 1 1 $259,000

On offer is a neat and tidy two-bedroom, ground floor unit in a complex of only four. The unit features an open plan living and kitchen area, two good sized...

Popular Investment Location

3/46 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Situated in one of Coffs Harbour's top growth areas. This first floor, well maintained 2 bedroom unit enjoys a sunny Easterly aspect with balcony. Boasting a new...

Pretty outlook, great location...

4 Loaders Lane, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $479,000

This property has so much to offer for the price. Great location, 3 bedrooms with built-in robes, ceiling fans and master with ensuite and walk-in robe, timber...

Walk to Everything

1/3 Phillip Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 2 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after Park Beach neighbourhood, in a tidy complex of only 4 units, this 2 bedroom townhouse is currently tenanted at $260 per week. Recently...

Spacious Jetty Townhouse with Yard

4/15 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $649,000

This 3 bedroom townhouse enjoys a quiet leafy position close to the centre of the Jetty precinct, Coffs Harbour's premier tourist & lifestyle hub. Walk to great...

Meet state award-winning designers who hail from region

WORKING WITH NATURE: Alisco Designs won the residential design: new houses $500,001 - $750,000 construction cost award for creativity, coming up with unique plans for a home in Withcott.

The region has some of state's best designers

Rental market remains tight

LOW VACANCY: Coffs harbour's residential rental property vacancy is just 2.9%.

Rental vacancies remain low

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba