Is this Emerald Beach's best?

ONE AGENCY COFFS HARBOUR PRINCIPAL AND SELLING AGENT JOANNE VINES' Property Pick of the Week is this Emerald Beach home.

Joanne, tell us about this home:

With uninterrupted and everlasting views, located opposite a beach reserve and National Park, this luxury property delivers a highly desirable standard of contemporary living.

There is direct access across the road to a paved walking track leading to beaches and headlands and the home is only minutes to restaurants and everything Emerald Beach has to offer.

Featuring Tasmanian oak, the lower level consists of raked ceilings and generous living spaces including a relaxation room, guest bedroom with ensuite, main bathroom and two further king-size bedrooms with built-in robes. Chefs will delight at the custom design kitchen which includes Caesarstone benchtops, insinkerator, water filter, Ilve freestanding stove with gas cooktop, Teppanyaki plate and electric oven plus stainless steel range hood and dishwasher.

What will really excite music lovers, sports fanatics and movie buffs, is the state of the art air-conditioned custom home theatre where you can choose to escape or entertain. Up to the minute technology including a sensational lighting and sound system are featured throughout the property with no detail overlooked.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

I am torn between the lavish outdoor kitchen offering Caesarstone benches, Weber BBQ, range hood, dishwasher, gas heater, ceiling fan and exterior blinds and the master retreat.

The outdoor kitchen is a private oasis ideally situated for relaxing by the 9m x 4m heated saltwater in-ground swimming pool. The upper level is a true adult's retreat incorporating a living room which adjoins an expansive covered balcony with adjustable all-weather shutters and stunning ocean views. The spacious main suite includes an ensuite with spa bath, twin vanities, walk-in wardrobe and Juliet balcony overlooking the pool.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

This home is ideally suited to families and is the ultimate entertainer's home. With an abundance of quality features and creature comforts throughout, this stunning property with sensational views in a superb location is a must to inspect.

EMERALD BEACH

76 Bluff Rd

4 bed, 3 bath, 2 car

PRICE: $1,495,000

INSPECT: By appointment

CONTACT: Joanne Vines, ONE Agency 0419 108 888

oneagencycoffsharbour.com.au

