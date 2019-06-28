Menu
Boambee Public School P&C member Emma Lane with her children Kennedy and Jake.
Boambee Public School P&C member Emma Lane with her children Kennedy and Jake. TREVOR VEALE
Is this Coffs' most dangerous school crossing?

Janine Watson
28th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
FOR four years the Boambee Public School P&C has been trying to get something done about their school crossing, which they say is putting students' lives at risk.

Emma Lane is a member of the P&C at the school, which has 440 students.

They've had RMS engineers and representatives from Coffs Harbour City Council out to review the situation.

Parents would like to see a lollypop person on the crossing, but it comes down to a matter of funding.
"Both the RMS and council have been very helpful. The RMS moved the flashing lights up closer to the crossing but we're still having close calls," Emma said.

With the school situated on the busy Lindsay Rd, motorists don't seem to be heeding the warning signs.

"I've had so many close calls. Twice I've literally had to bang on car bonnets to get people to stop. Drivers seem to be distracted and are just driving through when there are children crossing," she said.

You can see why there are regular close calls when you stand back and watch the crossing of a morning and afternoon.
Speed doesn't seem to be a factor with monitoring showing that 85 per cent of motorists are travelling at the correct speed.

She says the best option the RMS has come up with so far is the installation of a refuge island in the centre of the road but funding options are limited.

Parents have called for improved safety measures at the school crossing outside Boambee Public School crossing. Pictured is P&C member Emma Lane with her son Jake.
"We've even looked into fundraising, but that's not an option for something like this on a public road."

She would also like to see a 'lollipop man' on duty but again, funding is an issue.

