Jobseeker’s ‘inappropriate’ text

A Melbourne recruiter has revealed the "shocking" moment a female candidate sent him a text message offering a sexual favour in exchange for a job.

Graham Wynn, founder of HR firm Superior People Recruitment, says the highly inappropriate offer earlier this week placed him in a delicate situation "with all the harassment and #MeToo campaigns".

The woman had sent in her resume to apply for a receptionist job.

Mr Wynn texted her on Wednesday afternoon to arrange an interview, asking her to advise a convenient time later this week.

"Hi Graham. Is there anything I can do, specifically to you, that would help me get the job?" she wrote, adding a "winking" emoji.

"Just to come and meet me and will see what I can do for you," he replied.

She wrote back, "Blow job?"

Mr Wynn said at first he was "not quite sure what she was getting at" after the first message. "Then the next bit - ah OK," he said. "That's not appropriate."

He said he reacted with "shock initially".

"It was a shock in this day and age and all the things around #MeToo," he said.

"I put my phone down and walked away for five minutes. I asked people, 'What do I do?' My concern was, is this entrapment to see how I responded? With all this stuff going on."

She was unsuccessful.

While he considered ignoring her, colleagues advised him that "no response is actually not a good thing".

"No response could be taken as a response," he said.

"The rationale was because I didn't say no, I may be open to it. I spoke to a couple of people and they said the best thing to do is respond by saying, 'This is not appropriate', something along those lines."

The recruiter said he had been offered bribes in the past, but this was a first.

"I've been offered up to $20,000 to try and help them get a job, which we don't do of course," he said.

"We get paid by employers. Those people are normally from overseas. Unfortunately there are unscrupulous (recruiters who do)."

He added, "We quite often get abusive emails from people who didn't get a job, but this sort of thing? No. I was quite taken aback by it. I spoke to a couple of people, they haven't seen it that blatant before, no."

He later wrote back to the woman, "Refraining from ever sending texts like that would help. In general showing unethical traits or an inappropriate sense of humour tends to detract from one's chances of getting a job."

Mr Wynn has had heard "nothing back since then".

"Obviously we won't be putting her forward for the job," he said.