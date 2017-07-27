Is there a doctor in the valley?

LONG-TIME locals say it's been about 20 years since there's been a doctor in the valley.

If the determination of Carol Cleary and the tight-knit community of the 'village in the valley' is any indication, it won't be long 'til there's a new doc in Ulong.

Sharing the same 2450 postcode as Coffs Harbour, and only an hour's drive from the CBD, the valley community is made up of people on the land, commuters, retirees and young families.

Steve and Carol Cleary run the Ulong store/post office which is the heart-beat of the town. They are also Rural Centrelink agents for the Eastern Dorrigo region.

During the past few years Carol has been working in conjunction with North Coast Primary Health Network under their Community Voices program, to try and establish an outreach clinic at Ulong for the residents of the Eastern Dorrigo.

Community Voices is co-ordinated by the NCPH network to work with community members to establish programs to benefit their communities.

"Ulong is like a mini world, we have all the issues of anywhere else, same people, same problems,” Carol said.

"We are an hour from both Dorrigo and Coffs Harbour hospitals and don't have a GP in the village so it is difficult to gain access to health advice and treatment, especially if you don't own a car or have a driver's licence.”

"In the past years we have been successful in organising first aid training courses at the Ulong Hall to give as many residents as possible access to basic first aid and we have five residents who have trained as first responders. But what we really need now is a GP.”

The community is not asking for the impossible. They would like a GP one day, or perhaps one morning or afternoon a week to visit Ulong as part of an outreach program.

"It's a beautiful, stress free drive and the NCPH network is willing to work with us (and the successful GP) to set up a space to operate an outreach clinic at Ulong Hall.”

"We have been offered a small grant to establish the clinic on the proviso we first have a GP who is willing to service it.

"Once the clinic is established and operating, I have had pledges from the Women's Health Clinic to send nurses for women's health checks, as well as offers from other sectors within the medical field - all we need is a GP.”

Are you this GP? This would be well suited to a GP wanting to establish a new practice and is attached to a larger clinic for follow-up appointments or to some-one who wants to connect with a country community.

And as an added bonus Carol is promising coffee and home-made cakes delivered to the clinic for the GP who can help this town.

To register your interest Carol Cleary 6654 5320