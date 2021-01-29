Is the Coffs Coast on a lottery hot streak?

If you discover you have a winning lotto ticket it’s probably best not to copy these maniacs and surround it with fire.

If you discover you have a winning lotto ticket it’s probably best not to copy these maniacs and surround it with fire.

It’s almost enough to make you buy a lottery ticket and draft that resignation letter, but having two major Coffs Coast lotto wins recently may not be that unusual.

Since 2017, more than $12 million dollars in lottery winnings have been dished out across the Coffs Coast and two recent wins may have got people thinking the region is on a hot streak.

On January 18 a mystery player who bought a lottery ticket from Ryft Newsagency Toormina won the Division 1 prize of $1,000,000 and then on January 27 a Nambucca Valley woman won a cool $200,000 in a Lucky Lotteries draw.

If the author of this article was the owner of the winning $1m ticket, he would already be on his way to the Cockburn Ranges in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. Picture: Tourism Western Australia

A look at the lottery statistics across Coffs Harbour, Sawtell/Boambee, Woolgoolga, Bellingen and Urunga from 2017 shows two major wins a year is about par for the course.

What is unusual about these most recent wins is that they occurred so close to together, and so early in the year.

Previously, the shortest amount of time between two major wins was 25 days.

The Lott spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said she’d heard the screams of delight from many players from the area who had discovered a major prize win.

“One of the most memorable winners I have spoken to was a Coffs Harbour machinery operator who declared his dreams had come true thanks to a $100,000 Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot win,” she said.

For many people, the secret to financial security lies in these coloured balls.

The biggest win in the area was back in 2017 when a Moonee Beach man won almost $9 million on a super jackpot and Ms Ramsamy said he was initially annoyed when he received a call from the lotteries agency.

“He thought he was being called about a free ticket,” she said.

“His mood quickly changed when he realised we were actually calling him with news he’d won almost $9 million.”

COFFS COAST BIG WINS:

Nambucca, January 27, 2021 - $200,000

Toormina, January 18, 2021 - $1,000,000

Coffs Harbour, April 26, 2019 - $100,000

Coffs Harbour, October 8, 2019 - $100,000

Sawtell, April 27, 2018 - $200,000

Coffs Harbour, May 22, 2018 - $25,000

Urunga, October 28, 2018 - $50,000

Moonee Beach, May 3, 2017 - $8,950,000

Urunga, September 2, 2017 - $1,666,666