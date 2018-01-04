Is Nina the missing part of your family?

UP for adoption and ready for her forever home, Nina the Bullmastiff, mixed breed, Staffordshire bull terrier is pet of the week.

She is a one year old, four month old desexed pup who is good with other goods.

As a medium energy dog, Nina would be suitable for an active family who will be consistent with her training and provide her with the rules and boundaries she requires.

She has responded well to training and requires daily exercise, such as a nice walk or run at the beach.

Adoption price: $320 and Lifetime registration $27.50.

ID: 411652.

If you'd like to adopt Nina or check out what other animals are up for adoption at Coffs Harbour RSPCA, visit adoptapet.com.au