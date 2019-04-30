Is netting a black and white issue?

Questions have been asked by white netting is used predominantly on local farms.

Trevor Veale

READER, Jock Palmer who has been professionally involved in local land-use planning for more than 40 years said he felt compelled to comment on the blueberry debate and questions the use of white netting.

"A significant issue that needs addressing with urgency relates to the visual white netting in the rural landscape.

It is generally accepted that netting used to reduce bird damage to fruiting blueberry crops is essential to ensure a viable return on investment.

Black and white netting are utilised however the majority is white which can be seen from distant vantage points as a large white mass.

Black netting is much less visually unobtrusive and blueberry farms utilising black netting should be encouraged.

Why is white netting utilised more than black, considering they cost the same, have almost identical plant production properties and are equally effective in reducing bird damage?

White netting is generally more readily available and has been what the blueberry industry has historically been purchasing.

How Sandy Beach looks from the air with the growth of the industry under a preference for white netting. Google Earth

The question then that should be debated in the broader community is whether residents and visitors in our region should be forced to accept significant long term and increasingly adverse visual blight on our magnificent natural landscape just because the blueberry industry uses white netting rather than black?

Under existing planning controls, CHCC does not require any approval to be granted for the erection of any agricultural related structure.

Blueberry growers are free to cover any sized piece of land in whatever plant growing structure and whatever type of covering and colour with total impunity.

CHCC can simply resolve this land-use planning anomaly by defining blueberry farms which propose to erect netting structures as "intensive horticulture”.

In this way anyone wanting to establish a blueberry farm involving netting would have to lodge a DA to council before commencement, ensuring council could impose appropriate controls and restrictions.

These could relate to issues such as netting type and colour and other appropriate environmental controls including chemical and fertiliser run-off and vegetation removal.”