This is Cardow & Partners Bellingen's Property Pick of the Week
This is Cardow & Partners Bellingen's Property Pick of the Week Brendan Ray
Property

Is it time to make a tree-change?

Melissa Martin
by
5th Jun 2018 3:30 AM

CARDOW & PARTNERS BELLINGEN SELLING AGENT TENNILLE CARDOW'S Property Pick of the Week is this Bellingen home.

 

Tennille, tell us about this home:

This home has been a labour of love and is a hand-crafted work of art.

It has warmth and character from the stonework and timbers, plus that special feel of a quality build from expert tradesman.

For the right buyer this really will feel like home.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The house is exceptional, however I would have to say it's the view for me; it really is special, ever changing and expansive over our breathtaking valley.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

It would appeal to a number of different buyer groups, but we feel more than likely couples or smaller families that want that quintessential Bellingen lifestyle retreat where you have a beautiful residence, those magnificent views, peace and privacy yet your only a 5 minute drive from Bellingen's vibrant CBD. Really who wouldn't want that?

bellingen cardow & partners coffs coast property real estate tennille cardow
Coffs Coast Advocate

