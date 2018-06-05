Is it time to make a tree-change?

This is Cardow & Partners Bellingen's Property Pick of the Week

CARDOW & PARTNERS BELLINGEN SELLING AGENT TENNILLE CARDOW'S Property Pick of the Week is this Bellingen home.

Tennille, tell us about this home:

This home has been a labour of love and is a hand-crafted work of art.

It has warmth and character from the stonework and timbers, plus that special feel of a quality build from expert tradesman.

For the right buyer this really will feel like home.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

The house is exceptional, however I would have to say it's the view for me; it really is special, ever changing and expansive over our breathtaking valley.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

It would appeal to a number of different buyer groups, but we feel more than likely couples or smaller families that want that quintessential Bellingen lifestyle retreat where you have a beautiful residence, those magnificent views, peace and privacy yet your only a 5 minute drive from Bellingen's vibrant CBD. Really who wouldn't want that?