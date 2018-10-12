Is it time for a plebiscite on immigration?

KAP Senator Fraser Anning toured the Warwick CBD talking to voters on Thursday. His is calling for a moratorium on migration followed by a plebiscite.

KAP Senator Fraser Anning toured the Warwick CBD talking to voters on Thursday. His is calling for a moratorium on migration followed by a plebiscite. Michael Nolan

CONTROVERSIAL Katter's Australian Party senator Fraser Anning was in Warwick today to meet voters and talk about issues affecting the region.

He said many of his constituents raised immigration as a key concern.

"They are concerned about immigration, they are concerned about being in the Paris (Agreement) and they are concerned about being told what to do by the United Nations."

Mr Anning wants a moratorium on all immigration and called for a national plebiscite to decide the country's way forward.

"We had a vote on same-sex marriage, why can't we have one on immigration?" he said.

His idea is to give voters three choices: keep migration as it is, cut it drastically or ban Muslims.

"I'll go with the umpire's decision," Mr Anning said.

The Southern Downs, like the rest of Australia, is dealing with an ageing population that will put pressure on social services and the health sector.

Allowing young migrants into the country could beef up tax revenue but Mr Anning said clamping down on welfare cheats would also save money.

"We should leave the aged pension the way it is but disability pensions are being exploited pretty badly, I know 20 and 40-year-olds on disability pensions and they are fitter than you and I," he said.

"I've run a lot of pubs and I've seen people on disability pensions that fight like trashing machines.

"The exploitation of the welfare system is huge, I see the figures every day."

Mr Anning said the large portion of the welfare rorting comes from migrants and he is also concerned about large migrant enclaves taking over our cities.

"We need a safety net for vulnerable people but it can't be a way of life."