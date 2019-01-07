Is it standing up for community or grandstanding?

An artist's impression of the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.

COFFS Harbour councillors have made a highly visible stand against the State Government's proposed Coffs Harbour Bypass design, signposting its call for tunnels on the highway over the holiday period.

Since the council voted to reallocate funds from its community and advertising budgets towards a community bypass campaign in November, it has been questioned why the council has used ratepayers funds to embroil itself in a State Government issue.

Some have asked whether "council is wasting ratepayer money".

While others have praised the community's elected leaders for making a stand.

Today Coffs Harbour City councillor Paul Amos has defended the decision to stage the campaign, saying the cutting will industrialise the community for no good reason.

"These cuts will be nearly four football fields wide into solid rock, destroying family farms that have been there for generations as well as natural habitats,” Cr Amos said.

"There are two options of design before us and one is far superior to the other.

"The damage caused by the wrong decision is significant and irreversible. This is a forever decision.”

While Cr Amos recognises the community sentiment against the campaign, he believes tunnels are the best option for the community and must be fought for.

"With the discussions in the paper in the past few weeks, some people may be thinking 'why are you councillors fighting so hard for a bypass with tunnels and not accepting the change to an open cut option?'

"Simply, the open cut option will have far more negative social, economic and environmental impacts that we can't ignore," he said.

"Make no mistake, the bypass will happen as scheduled, it must. There are many tens of millions of dollars of investment and skilled workers that need the continuity of work.”

Prior to the council's decision to mount a campaign, The Advocate conducted a poll of over 1000 votes which found that 76% of voters supported tunnels, 20% supported cuttings and 2% were undecided.

