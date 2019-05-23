Is it Bonville Golf Resort or the Emerald Isle?

LUCKY IRISHMEN: The Irish contingent at Bonville Golf Resort this week.

GOLF: The 2019 Bonville Irish Masters was held this week at Bonville Golf Resort for the 16th year in a row, with Irishmen arriving from all over the eastern seaboard for the event.

The Masters attracts corporates from the finance, real estate, property development, law, agriculture and insurance sectors for a two-day challenge which includes not only golf and dining but a large charity auction- a major aspect of the trip.

Sixty players contested Bonville in the 36-hole tournament this year.

Players had the chance to enjoy a nine-hole warm up round on the Sunday prior to taking to the tee on Monday for a shotgun start in the 1-2-3 teams' event on day one of competition.

Day two of the tournament saw players contest a four person ambrose round.

The Charity auction raises over $25,000 every year for charities including The Australian Kookaburra Kids Foundation, The Ginger Cloud Foundation and The Edmund Rice Foundation.

In 2018, the group gifted a cheque for $10,000 to the Special Care Nursery and Maternity Unit at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.