Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LUCKY IRISHMEN: The Irish contingent at Bonville Golf Resort this week.
LUCKY IRISHMEN: The Irish contingent at Bonville Golf Resort this week. Contributed
Sport

Is it Bonville Golf Resort or the Emerald Isle?

23rd May 2019 11:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF: The 2019 Bonville Irish Masters was held this week at Bonville Golf Resort for the 16th year in a row, with Irishmen arriving from all over the eastern seaboard for the event.

The Masters attracts corporates from the finance, real estate, property development, law, agriculture and insurance sectors for a two-day challenge which includes not only golf and dining but a large charity auction- a major aspect of the trip.

Sixty players contested Bonville in the 36-hole tournament this year.

Players had the chance to enjoy a nine-hole warm up round on the Sunday prior to taking to the tee on Monday for a shotgun start in the 1-2-3 teams' event on day one of competition.

Day two of the tournament saw players contest a four person ambrose round.

The Charity auction raises over $25,000 every year for charities including The Australian Kookaburra Kids Foundation, The Ginger Cloud Foundation and The Edmund Rice Foundation.

In 2018, the group gifted a cheque for $10,000 to the Special Care Nursery and Maternity Unit at Coffs Harbour Health Campus.

bonville golf resort coffs coast golf irish masters
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Candidate not taking the blame for dumped signs

    premium_icon Candidate not taking the blame for dumped signs

    News UAP election signs have been dumped at a Coffs Harbour Return and Earn site.

    • 23rd May 2019 3:28 PM
    Dolphin doctor conducts Australia-first study in Coffs

    premium_icon Dolphin doctor conducts Australia-first study in Coffs

    News Dr Clegg travels the world assessing the welfare of dolphins in care

    Over a million litres of sewage dumped into river

    premium_icon Over a million litres of sewage dumped into river

    News Council dealt with a $15,000 fine after failing to detect major leak

    Helping with the road to recovery

    Helping with the road to recovery

    News Support for Corey Williams after freak accident.