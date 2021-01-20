Is it back to the drawing board on North Boambee Valley?

In what is fast becoming a bureaucratic game of chess, the State planning department has responded to questions regarding the future of industrial development in North Boambee Valley.

Despite warnings over flood and environmental impacts some Coffs Harbour City Councillors have refused to take no for an answer over the North Boambee Valley West Investigation area’s exclusion from a key planning document.

Fears the exclusion would hurt the region’s development, Councillors requested the NSW Department of Planning and Environment provide a “detailed justification” as to why they would not sign off on the investigation area becoming employment lands.

READ MORE: Councillors turn tables in push to industrialise land

The employment lands classification in the Local Growth Management Strategy is a necessary step in developing of the site in future.

While The Coffs Coast Advocate understands Councillors’ request for a “detailed justification” is unlikely to succeed, a DPIE spokesperson confirmed there was still a possible way back for the site.

“The Department has considered the Coffs Harbour City Council report, which found the North Boambee Valley West area was not suitable to be identified for future employment land investigation due to potential flooding and environmental constraints,” the spokesperson said.

“However, the Department has confirmed that if the council undertakes further investigations that find these issues can be adequately addressed and the area could be suitable as employment lands, then the Department may reconsider the matter.”

READ MORE: Boambee Valley land plan could be scrapped

DPIE’s position on North Boambee Valley has been known for some time and at a council meeting in November Cr John Arkan proposed staff prepare an amended chapter taking into account their concerns – as had been suggested.

However, the motion was successfully amended by Cr Paul Amos to ask for more information instead.

Council is yet to confirm if they have received correspondence from DPIE and a spokesperson said the issue would be discussed “in due course”.