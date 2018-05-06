Is he or isn't he? The Chris Hemsworth-Rainbow Beach story

STAR TREKKING: Hollywood celebrities Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth with two young and very chuffed diners at Coffee Rocks at Rainbow Beach.

STAR TREKKING: Hollywood celebrities Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth with two young and very chuffed diners at Coffee Rocks at Rainbow Beach. Coffee Rocks at Rainbow

CHRIS Hemsworth buying a house at Rainbow Beach?

So many people are talking about it it doesn't even have to be true. The rumours are a story in themselves.

Chris Hemsworth has called in often enough to make it clear that the star of the Thor and Avengers movies, as well as Star Trek, is a fan of Rainbow Beach.

Rainbow Beach Road became a star trek of its own when Mr Hemsworth and his surfing mate Matt Damon paid a visit recently.

And that is just fine with real estate promoters like Rainbow Beach Realty's Andrew Hawkins.

Mr Hawkins did not start the Chris Hemsworth house-buying rumour, but he probably has had the most fun with it.

In a recent advertisement for a house on Cooloola Drive, he refers to Mr Hemsworth, who also, ironically, starred in another great rumour - Tourism Australia's hoax about a Crocodile Dundee remake.

"Rumour is Chris Hemsworth has bought over the road," the advertisement says, "Must sell before the wife finds out."

"It's a joke, folks," Mr Hawkins said.

"I thought I'd be in trouble when I floated the idea," he said, "at least with the female of the household."

"But I heard 'the wife' laughing in the background when I pitched the idea and I knew I was okay."

"It's a rumour that won't die," he said.

"I get asked about it three or four times a day and that's been the case for the last couple of months.

"The only problem is that it is only a rumour.

"I know who is buying and selling every property in Rainbow and he is not one of the customers."

Or is he?

People such as Mr Hemsworth often try to hang on to some sort of privacy and do tend to keep such things a secret, Mr Hawkins said.

Just as George Harrison was not happy when word leaked out that he had bought property on Hamilton Island, Mr Hawkins says famous people will often tend to hide their identities when they buy into an area.

"They usually do so through some sort of XYZ Family Trust so they are not identified."

Mr Hemsworth has left Rainbow Beach more than a little star struck lately, after a visit with his surfing mate, Matt Damon.

The good natured stars wowed locals with their down-to-earth lack of "wow" pretensions, readily posing for photos with kids, surfers and anyone who asked.

Welcome to the neighbourhood Mr Hemsworth - or not.

As we humble folk often say - "Y'all come back now, ya hear?"