Is Coffs getting the bypass it needs?

The Federal Government has confirmed $971 million in funds for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.

I AGREE with Marnie Cotton (Letter to the Editor, May 16) regarding Coffs' long-awaited bypass.

I've written two previous letters along the same lines mostly about the noise that will float across the western side of Coffs Harbour.

The noise has nowhere to go but bounce back off the surrounding hills and back over our township.

Trains can be heard from Red Hill through the tunnels and right down to the bridge over Park Beach on a still night.

So you can imagine the noise from all the countless trucks and b-doubles.

Of course a lot but not all land has been acquired so it's full steam ahead regardless of the feelings thoughts and concerns of people living west of the highway.

Yes we needed a bypass yesterday. Yesterday it would have been a lot cheaper.

Have a long hard think about something that (once it's done) is a permanent fixture.

Don't let it be another Sapphire sound stuff up.

Leanne Walmsley

A cat owner's grief

THUMBS down to the gutless Sawtell resident who hit my little white cat on their way to work and didn't bother stopping. Thumbs Up to the beautiful couple who did stop and brought her to me. She died quietly in my arms.

Angela Furlan



Rethinking the Coffs Jetty precinct

I WAS lucky enough to attend the Jetty Precinct consultation run by the NSW Government.

It was great to see a resounding number of people who attended do not want our Jetty area turned into the Gold Coast.

There was discussion about moving Jordan Esplanade West against the rail line and creating more green spaces, parking, shared pathways, a children's water playground and facilities such as toilets and showers.

However without taking a broader overview of the area, I fear we are missing a perfect opportunity.

With the announcement of the bypass funding, isn't it time that we moved the rail line out of Coffs?

The existing southern line could join the south end of the planned bypass route, diverge and re-join the existing line at Bennetts Rd.

This would open up the existing rail line space from Sawtell to West Coffs, creating an opportunity for light rail and shared cycle ways.

We could have stops at Sawtell, Boambee Creek, SCU, the airport, deep sea fishing site, Jetty foreshore, Orlando St, Park Beach and then stops along West Coffs route.

If we want to create a user friendly city, we need to rethink the way our city functions.

Removing the rail line would reconnect the Jetty Foreshore to Jetty businesses.

It also gives us an opportunity to reconnect our city, without relying heavily on cars and the infrastructure required to park them.

A user friendly light rail line would be great for tourists and for our community.

We could even look at expanding the line into town along harbour drive and north once the bypass is complete.

Marnie Cotton



Review speeds on dangerous stretch

I WAS saddened to hear there has been another road tragedy on the Waterfall Way, west of Bellingen.

The third fatality in the past six months.

My heart goes out to the family and friends of the young man who lost his life.

I travel this section of road often and I am puzzled as to why there is an 80km/h speed sign at the start of the windy and sharply curved section leading down the mountain from Dorrigo, when in most places it is impossible to go any faster than 50km/h.

How misleading is this to unsuspecting motorists?

Perhaps if the speed signs were changed, there may be less fatalities.

Gary Bell

More research needed in debate

DR Michael Blockey's Letter to the Editor (May 16) demonstrates a commendable knowledge of the scriptures, indeed God had given us a perfect brain until the reptile in the Garden of Eden perverted it.

However Dr Blockey's stereotypical and propagandist caricature of the Muslim Empire dictate that he still has further research to undertake before attempting to pontificate on that complex subject.

For example the genocide of the Armenian people.

Hopefully he will continue to read widely and by dint of effort arrive at that moment of enlightenment when he is able to distinguish between propaganda and reality.

As for his comments on President Trump, I wonder who Australia will turn to if a formidable armada of Chinese warships wants to plant its flag on Australian soil.

Paul L Owens

Coffs Harbour

Kind act by a local Good Samaritan

THUMBS UP and thank you to the lady who helped pay for a mattress at the Anglicare Op Shop on Tuesday.

Jodi Waters