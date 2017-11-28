Is Christmas cheer in your old handbag?

SHARING CHRISTMAS: Members from Bunnings and Share the Dignity want your handbag.

IT'S a safe bet if you're a woman and you check your wardrobe, there's a handbag in there you no longer use.

This Christmas, Bunnings and Share the Dignity are teaming up and they need your handbag.

This is your chance to bring a little Christmas cheer to homeless women, women at risk or women experiencing domestic violence.

The idea behind the national "It's in the Bag” campaign is simple yet meaningful. Fill a handbag with items that could make a big difference to someone in need; a few little luxuries along the lines of personal care products and sanitary staples along with something a bit more special, like a Christmas card or small note of support. Drop off your handbag to Bunnings this week and Share the Dignity will ensure your special Christmas present is delivered.

Share the Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay is excited about the campaign.

"I'm looking forward to seeing local communities come together to bring dignity and support to over 85,000 women across the country who are in need,” Ms Courtenay said.

It's in the Bag is on now until December 2. To get involved, simply fill that bag and head into Bunnings.

WHAT: It's in the Bag

WHERE: Bunnings Coffs Harbour

WHEN: November 28, 29, 30, December 1 and 2.

For more information, head to the Share The Dignity website: sharethedignity.com.au/ christmas-charity.