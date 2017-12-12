Is buying a new home your New Year's resolution?

NOLAN PARTNERS AND SELLING AGENT CHERYLENE BURKE'S Property Pick of the Week is this Boambee East property.

Cherylene, tell us about this home:

THE home offers three good-sized bedrooms with built-ins on one level and a conveniently located to the three way bathroom.

On entry you will find a large living area and through the arch a neat and tidy kitchen with ample bench and storage space and a generous area for meal times.

Off the kitchen is a covered and enclosed timber deck for those early morning cuppas and balmy nights - just so very peaceful.

Positioned on an elevated 705sqm fully fenced block with potential side access it offers lots of opportunities, while still leaving plenty of room for the kids and even a veggie patch.

There is a double garage with workshop and storage spaces which is sure to be the envy of any man.

At this level you will find the fourth bedroom and second bathroom with large laundry giving direct access to the clothes line.

What is your favourite feature of the home?

Positioned in what has always been a popular street it is an easy walk to the children's playground, close to schools, transport and convenient neighbourhood shopping.

Who will be interested in buying this home?

This solid family home offers an ideal opportunity for growing families, first home buyers and investors. It is situated in a family-friendly neighbourhood with wonderful neighbours and is close to schools, shops and parks. It's got the space, it's got the location, it's got the potential.

BOAMBEE EAST

13 Playford Ave

4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car

PRICE: E.O.I. Closing Wednesday 10th January @ 3pm

INSPECT: Wednesday December 13 11.30am - 12.00pm, Saturday December 16 11.00am - 11.30am

CONTACT: Cherylene Burke Nolan partners, 0409 585 229