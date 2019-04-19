Is a woman’s life only worth six years?

STEPHEN Williams was right when he said there is no justice.

Nearly three years after his big sister's disappearance and two years after her body was found, still no justice.

Stephen, the younger brother of Karen Ristevski, was in court on Thursday to hear the sentence handed down to his big sister's killer.

That killer was Karen's husband of more than 20 years, Borce Ristevski, who repeatedly denied he knew anything about his wife's disappearance or her death until days before his trial was to start.

Why was Stephen Williams so distraught?

His sister's killer could spend as little as six years in prison for pleading guilty to manslaughter, which could end up being just four and half years because of time already served.

Karen Ristevski life was taken by her husband Borce Ristevski. Picture: Supplied

Karen Ristevski was the 36th woman on our list in 2016.

Destroy The Joint's Counting Dead Women keeps count of all women killed violently in Australia.

Every day Pat Bradley, Sue McLeod and Debra Smith scour media, coroner and police reports, trying to ensure our count is accurate.

Our note for that year says Karen was last seen at her Avondale Heights home in Melbourne by her husband Borce Ristevski on June 29, 2016.

We updated in February 2017 when police confirmed that the human remains found in bushland at the base of Mount Macedon belonged to Ms Ristevski.

At that stage, no charges had been laid, and no further details were available.

Karen's brother Stephen Williams (left) and Borce Ristevski (right) carry her coffin out of the church. Picture: Nicole Garmston

But time after time, the perpetrator is the woman's husband, boyfriend, former partner.

It's so rarely a stranger although those are the crimes which attract the most attention.

One other part in the puzzle of violence against women are the sentences against these killers.

What is a woman's life worth? What should it be worth? Should it be worth less than a man's?

Joseph Esmaili, the man who killed respected heart surgeon Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann at Box Hill Hospital in May 2017, was this week sentenced to 10 years and six months in jail. Esmaili too tried to deny he'd done anything wrong.

How does this sentence compare to other crimes?

Jack Aston, the bus driver who drove a bus into a Melbourne bridge in 2016, was last year sentenced to a maximum five years and three months in jail. A jury found him guilty of six counts of negligently causing serious injury and while his victims suffered injuries, there were no deaths.

The crime of fraud in Australia carries a maximum penalty of 10 years.

How is Karen's killing not far, far worse than fraud?

This kind of sentence doesn't work as a deterrent. While sentences are not intended to be solely about punishment, it's not sufficient punishment for the crime - a crime which has impacted not just Stephen, but also Karen's children.

What message has the court sent society when a man who killed his wife, showed no remorse, lied from day one and allowed police resources to be tied up in the search for his wife gets such a short sentence?

Borce Ristevski arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne on Thursday, April 18, to hear his sentence. Picture: AAP/James Ross

Unless Borce Ristevski decides to confess more fully, we won't know what drove him to kill.

Was he tired of his marriage? Would this be quicker and cheaper than divorce?

Is the sentence really adequate for this?

Judges have a difficult job and sentencing requires that they consider a range of factors.

In his closing remarks Justice Christopher Beale said it was a unique case because the circumstances of Karen Ristevski's killing were unknown.

But what he did know, Justice Beale said, was "this is a case of domestic violence, it's a case of a killing taking place in woman's home where she should feel safest".

Karen Ristevski died at the hands of someone she thought loved her.

As her little brother said on Thursday: "Nothing was going to bring Karen back, but today was about justice, and we didn't get justice today at all."

Jill Tomlinson is a Victorian surgeon and an administrator of Destroy the Joint. She wrote this with the assistance of Deb Smith and Sue McLeod.