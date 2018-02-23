Is a dolphin sea pen in the harbour the best option?

Dolphin Marine Magic has agreed to Action for Dolphins undertaking a feasibility study into a dolphin sea pen sanctuary in the harbour.

Dolphin Marine Magic has agreed to Action for Dolphins undertaking a feasibility study into a dolphin sea pen sanctuary in the harbour. Trevor Veale

RSPCA Australia has today commended Dolphin Marine and Action for Dolphins for their collaborative work to explore the feasibility of a sea pen dolphin sanctuary in Coffs Harbour.

The parties this week reached an out of court agreement, after AFD filed action against the Coffs Harbour tourist attraction as a means of prompting investigations into rehousing it's dolphins in a tidal sea pen enclosure.

"RSPCA Australia agrees this is an important opportunity for the dolphins currently held by Dolphin Marine Magic to live the remainder of their lives in a more natural environment, as long as it is safe and meets their welfare needs," the organisation said today in a statement.

"A sea sanctuary is made up of a large netted saltwater pen, which is protected from harsh weather and tidal surges, and usually housed in a sheltered cove or harbour.

Reader poll Would you like to see a dolphin sea pen sanctuary in the harbour? Yes, it would be the best thing for the dolphins and Coffs Harbour

Undecided, I'd like to see if it's feasible first

No, I'm concerned for the safety of the dolphins at sea View Results Vote

The RSPCA said sea pens can provide a more natural environment for captive dolphins but the process needs careful consideration, substantial planning and will also require substantial financial support.

"The RSPCA has long been opposed keeping dolphins in captivity for the purpose of entertainment, as scientific evidence shows their needs cannot be adequately met or provided for in a captive environment," it said.

"Although this is a positive step forward, the RSPCA continued to urge for captive breeding to also be ceased immediately, which would ultimately assist in future relocation efforts and prevent future captivity."

Bondi Vet’s Dr Chris Brown and Greg Pickering with the undisputed scene stealer Bucky.

DMM veterinarian Duan March said the welfare of the dolphins, some of which have been rescued and others born into captivity at DMM, was paramount.

"We have no qualms about the dolphins' current welfare at DMM, they are doing well, but this could be a win, win if the study finds the sea pens aren't viable we can put the matter to bed," Dr March said.

"If it is viable, the potential for a sea pen sanctuary in the harbour off the south wall could lead to the evolution of DMM and the rebirth of the company at the harbour.

"With that said though there are a huge number of factors they are going to have to assess, water quality, storm management, disease management, economic feasibility - there's a massive amount of work to go into the study.

"The safety and well-being of the dolphins is always the most important thing to us."

Would you like to see a dolphin sea pen established in the harbour behind the South Wall? Trevor Veale

Action for Dolphins Jordan Sosnowski said a company that currently works in with the State Government would be engaged to undertake the sea pen study.

"This is a very exciting development that DMM is even considering a relocation of the dolphins. It is a great first step reacting to the changed community attitudes towards keeping dolphins in captivity," Ms Sosnowski said.

"If we can get this off the ground in Coffs Harbour it could set a precedent. We look forward to a positive outcome and making the results of the feasibility study public."

The relocation of Dolphin Marine Magic into the harbour was first floated under the previous Labor State Government, meanwhile Jetty Dive operator Mike Davey has previously raised the suggestion in The Advocate of the State Government building an artificial diving reef off the South Wall to enhance Coffs Harbour's tourist appeal with an all weather dive and snorkel site.

Have your say on this issue, we want to know your thoughts?