Ironwoman out to end copy cat’s winning run

Ironwoman Georgia Miller is hoping to break through for a big win at Bulli.

A YEAR after Georgia Miller won every major title on offer in ironwoman a rival is doing the same and the champion surf lifesaver is now on a mission to stop her.

Miller believes this weekend's third round of the Nutri-Grain ironwoman series is a chance for her to crack her first podium of the 2019/20 series.

The five-leg series moves to Bulli on the NSW South Coast after the opener at the Coolangatta Gold and the second leg at Burleigh Heads.

The field will race three short races back-to-back, a format Miller, born and bred at Manly but now based on the Gold Coast for training, believes will suit her better as she bids to end the undefeated run of Lana Rogers in the series.

"I'm hoping to do some damage ,'' Miller said.

"I am so excited for this round. I have kicked off the season pretty well but not the way I had hoped for. "I'm second overall but I want to get up there on the medal dais.

"I've been fourth in the first and seconds and I definitely want to go a couple of places better.''

Miller said had heard that it is harder to defend a title than win one and agrees.

"Absolutely. A lot of people told me that and it is true,'' she said.

"It is definitely harder to defend than chase but I have three rounds left so there's plenty of ground for me to catch-up.

"I can't wait to get into the short stuff. It's what suits me best.''

Round three involves athletes racing three short ironman and ironwoman races with just a brief five minute break between them.

Races one and two carry the same points with the third and final one worth double points.

Miller said she is excited to be back racing in NSW with her family making the trek down the coast to watch the racing.

Miller and Coolangatta gold champion Matt Bevilacqua are fronting a new Surf Life Saving Australia summer awareness campaign urging beach goers to swim between the red and yellow flags.

Last season,122 people drowned on Australia's coastline, with 42 per cent of coastal deaths occurring between December 1 and February 28.

As surf lifesavers prepare for the start of summer this weekend, a new television commercial will be released reminding all beach goers the importance of swimming between the red and yellow flags.