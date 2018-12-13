Irish conmen rip off Clarence Valley and move south

When a group of men, supposedly working with Clarence Valley Council and operating under the name Highway Resurfacing, approached Maclean Discount Pharmacy with an offer of 'discounted asphalt' left over from a job they'd just worked with the council, it seemed like a good opportunity to give their tired carpark an upgrade.

WHEN Highway Resurfacing bought a load of blue metal for a bitumen job from Maclean Landscaping and Building Supplies, Eric and Shirley Causley were happy to help out.

The Irishmen returned later for a second load and paid that afternoon.

But when they returned for a third time, to pick up their largest load, they never returned to pay the $3300 bill.

"They'd been coming and paying every afternoon, we had no reason to expect they wouldn't pay up again," Mr Causley said.

"I was a bit suspicious when they had our water hose, running into their bitumen tank. It makes it thin and doesn't work as well. It's what happened to (Maclean Discount Pharmacy), it didn't stick."

Mr Causley has been in contact with with the sham contractors who also scammed Maclean Discount Pharmacy out of thousands of dollars for a botched job that left tar running and gravel lifting from their carpark.

"We've been in contact with them through SMS and they said they normally pay in 90 days," he said.

"Shirley said 'you don't have an account with us, so we expect payment on the day'.

"As of now, we haven't seen any money."

Mr Causley said they had never had trouble with sham contractors like this before.

"We've got a lot of contacts who come in and do little bits... they pay every Friday, no problem at all,'' he said.

"They had no names on the truck, just generic white and yellow trucks."

The group of travelling conmen have struck again - more than 500km down the Pacific Highway.

Using the same business name and brandishing a legitimate ABN, the group of Irish workers approached a farming family in Maitland with promises of cheap asphalt.

"Rather than charging us $60 per square metre, they told my wife they could do it for half price at $30 per square metre," the 60-year-old man property owner said.

"They said they had the tar left over from doing a job at McDonald's at Metford, and at 100 square metres it was all going to cost us $9000.

"It seemed like a great deal.

"I've since found out a job that big should have only cost around $4000, and that is with the best product."

But it was all a con.

The Maitland family is hoping to press charges against the group after managing to stop the transfer of funds through their banking institution.

They were alerted to the scam after reading The Daily Examiner's story about the Maclean Discount Pharmacy, in which the "shoddy asphalt" lifted from the road surface and was walked through the shop.

If you have been approached by the sham contractors, contact the Stop Travelling ConMen campaign on Facebook or phone 1300 133 408.