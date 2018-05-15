Menu
Jimmy Corcoran couldn't believe the decision.
Soccer

Keeper in tears after stunning shootout send-off

15th May 2018 10:23 AM

IRELAND is up in arms after another sad entry into its football history.

Nine years after Thierry Henry's infamous handball ruined the country's chances of qualification for the 2010 World Cup, another dubious referee decision has stopped the Irish from progressing in a big tournament.

Goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran was sent off during his side's penalty shoot-out loss to the Netherlands in the U17 European Championship quarter-final at Chesterfield in England.

The young keeper was left in tears after hugely controversial scenes at the end of the clash helped the Dutch advance to the last four.

Corcoran appeared to keep Irish hopes alive when he saved Dutch captain Daishawn Redan's decisive spot-kick only for the referee to rule the keeper had come off his line early.

Things then took a further twist as the referee showed Corcoran a second yellow-card for the infringemen,t leaving the distraught teen in tears.

Ireland was not allowed to introduce substitute goalkeeper Sean Bohan and instead defender Oisín McEntee was forced to go in goal for Redan's retaken kick.

Redan made no mistake with his second chance as he smashed the ball home and sent his side through to the semi-finals.

Republic of Ireland senior boss Martin O'Neill, who was watching with assistant boss Roy Keane, took to the field afterwards to remonstrate with the referee.

Ireland U17 boss Colin O'Brien said the referee had warned the Dutch goalkeeper twice previously during the shoot-out.

