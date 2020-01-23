Ipswich woman to compete in eyelash Olympics

Lash artist Kymberley Hooper will compete in the Lash World Cup in Amsterdam.

WHEN it comes to applying false lashes, Kymberley Hooper is one of the best.

Apart from the three week wait it can take to get an appointment with her, the 38-year-old has been chosen to compete in the Lash World Cup in Amsterdam next month.

"There's an Australian team of four of us. It's like the Olympics except we don't have to run, we just do lashes - but it's one of the biggest competitions in the world," she said.

Ms Hooper - who operates The Rabbit Room at Augustine Heights - has only been doing lashes for three years.

"I was doing invoicing for a crane engineering company for about 10 years, but I always had a passion for the beauty industry," she said.

"I used to get my lashes done and I thought they were life changing. It makes you feel good when you can make other people feel good about themselves."

A client's lashes before seeing Ms Hooper.

And if you've never had a set of lashes applied, Ms Hooper says you don't know what you're missing.

"They literally change your face. You don't have to put makeup on, you wake up in the morning and you just look fresh. It's so crazy that something so small makes such a massive difference."

But not all lashes are created equal.

"There are a lot of lash artists around, and unfortunately there's not a lot of good ones," she said.

"You'll see a lot of people do what we call overextending. They're these long lashes and they're really thick, and they're really damaging to your natural lash."

A client of The Rabbit Room before a lash application.

"I'm part of the Association of Registered Lash Artists, and we're all about improving the integrity of our industry to ensure no lashes are damaged, they're sustainable, and ladies can wear them all the time and they're not going to worry that they're going to wake up one day and they're not going to have any lashes left."

Clients can wait weeks for Ms Hooper to become available, and her prices range from $100 to $260.

She also took out lash awards at the Brisbane Hair and Beauty Expo and the International Lash Masters last year, and is hoping to replicate that success in the Lash World Cup, that's exciting for several reasons.

"This is my first time overseas and we're flying business class."

The same client after.