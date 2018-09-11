Menu
IPSWICH BOY: Model Nick Truelove is making waves. Picture: Richard Dobson
Fashion & Beauty

Ipswich lad a model citizen of the world

by Astrid Taemets
11th Sep 2018 3:17 AM
HE's the unassuming boy from Ipswich, who's making his mark on the international runway map, and into our hearts.

But the 20-year old genetically blessed Nick Truelove's prolific career is only just getting started.

 

Model Nick Truelove is making waves. Picture: Richard Dobson
Having shot to fame in 2017 after opening the Balmain Spring/Summer '18 show at Milan Men's Fashion Week, the small-town Queensland model, who's signed to Kult modelling agency, has walked for luxury fashion houses including Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino and Armani, appeared in Ralph Lauren campaigns and appeared in multiple TV commercials.

"It's been a wild ride," said Truelove, who hit the ground running by moving to New York off the back of graduating from St Edmund's College.

"I jumped straight into it and haven't looked back. So far it's been going well, so I may as well roll with it while it's still something."

Since making the move to the Big Apple, Truelove has been a regular guest in the modelling scene.

And yet despite his apparent ease these days in front of the camera and on the catwalk, Truelove said he initially struggled with his new-found life.

"When I arrived in New York, I had no idea what I was doing. I was just a deer in headlights. It was pretty daunting," he said.

"I was just a kid from Ipswich who'd packed up their things and moved to New York to model.

"I didn't know a thing about modelling. It's not something people talk about out there. I didn't really even know what a modelling career was before I started one. No one talked about it, it's just not a thing. It's so new for everyone out there."

Truelove said he initially struggled with his new-found life. Picture: Richard Dobson
